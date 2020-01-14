iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.87 and a 12 month high of $115.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

