IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,537,000 after acquiring an additional 185,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

