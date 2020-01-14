State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Innospec by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Innospec by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IOSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.27. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $2,291,149.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,950 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

