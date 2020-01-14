Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

