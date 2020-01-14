Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,891.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,814.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,818.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $933.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

