State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 21,217 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,835,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,530,000 after buying an additional 763,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,091,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,267,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

