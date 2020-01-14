DNB Asset Management AS Buys 244,525 Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VNE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Veoneer Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.