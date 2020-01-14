BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $594,000 in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446,548 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 187.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,991,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,957 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 266.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,854,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,486 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at $44,982,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

