Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 864,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after buying an additional 627,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.