Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 4,100 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Metlife by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Metlife by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 28.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Metlife by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Metlife during the third quarter valued at $365,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.