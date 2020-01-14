First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,559 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,206,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,037,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,186 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 36,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,284,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $841,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $160.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

