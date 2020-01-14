NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

