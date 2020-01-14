Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

