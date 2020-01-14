Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $126.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.