Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $230.48 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $146.54 and a one year high of $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $569.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. TH Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

