IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,487 shares of company stock worth $16,652,731. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $303.85 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $182.46 and a 52-week high of $305.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,519.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

