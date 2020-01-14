Tiaa Fsb Sells 72 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $376.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.23. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.86 and a twelve month high of $377.59.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

