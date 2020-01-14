Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

