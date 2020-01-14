Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE EXC opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.