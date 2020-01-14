L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

NYSE:LHX opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.38.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

