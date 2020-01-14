LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.