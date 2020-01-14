FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 149,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

