Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases Shares of 11,325 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

