CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 3,986 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $21,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,314,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,043,000 after acquiring an additional 377,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,008,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,789,000 after acquiring an additional 159,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 388.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

