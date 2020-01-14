Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $108.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

