First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $169,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

