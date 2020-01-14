Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

