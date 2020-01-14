Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,820,000 after buying an additional 685,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after purchasing an additional 425,818 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 371,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.57 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.