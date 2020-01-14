Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,252,762,000 after buying an additional 176,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after buying an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after buying an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $438,186,000 after buying an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after buying an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,100 shares of company stock worth $7,255,486. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

