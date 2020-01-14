Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 347,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.