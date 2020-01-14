6,447 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

