Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,010,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,448,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Anne E. White acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,840.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,575,504 shares valued at $191,219,312. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of LLY opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

