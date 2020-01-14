CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,797 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,135,353 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.