IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

