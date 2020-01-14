Diligent Investors LLC Sells 9,475 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 93.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter.

QQQE stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This is an increase from Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

