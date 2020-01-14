Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.09.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

