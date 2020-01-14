Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 598 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in BCE were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 88.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

