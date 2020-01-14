IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.28 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,856,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in SYSCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 880,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

