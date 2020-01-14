BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 375,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 48,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

