3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 820,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 84.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 320,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M stock opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

