3,860 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,274,000 after purchasing an additional 863,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,522,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,202,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,691,000 after buying an additional 115,949 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,495,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

