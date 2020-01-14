3,860 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

January 14, 2020

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,274,000 after purchasing an additional 863,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,522,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,202,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,691,000 after buying an additional 115,949 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,495,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

