FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $52,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in NCR by 18.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NCR by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,619,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.