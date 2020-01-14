Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.71 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

