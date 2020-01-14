DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 29,306 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

UPS opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

