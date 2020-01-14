Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 113,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

