Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 288,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,006,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.