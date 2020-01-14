L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LB. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

