Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 824.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

