Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 824.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Analyst Recommendations for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

L Brands Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank
L Brands Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank
Kohl’s Given New $45.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group
Kohl’s Given New $45.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group
Penske Automotive Group Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Penske Automotive Group Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Manitowoc to Sell
ValuEngine Upgrades Manitowoc to Sell
BNP Paribas Lowers National Grid to Neutral
BNP Paribas Lowers National Grid to Neutral
SunTrust Banks Boosts Nautilus Price Target to $3.00
SunTrust Banks Boosts Nautilus Price Target to $3.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report