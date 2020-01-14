Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $48.00 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

