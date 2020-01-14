ValuEngine Upgrades Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 104.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 15.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 34.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

